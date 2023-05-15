Hearts appeal Haring red card

Hearts have appealed the red card shown to midfielder Peter Haring during Saturday's draw with St Mirren.

The Austrian was ordered off for fouling Mark O'Hara as Steven Naismith's side fought back into the game, the red coming just four minutes after Josh Ginnelly had brought them back to 2-1.

Interim boss Naismith was unhappy with the decision, telling BBC Sportsound post-match, " I think it's rightly a foul and it could be a caution but it's not reckless. It's calculated to stop the game. There's not been any malice."

The incident, among others, was reviewed on The VARdict with Al Lamont and former referee Stuart Dougal, who admitted he was surprised by the decision.

"It can't be for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity because we have got covering defenders there and it's clearly in the attacker's half," he said.

"The type of contact? Now, I can understand why the referee may have thought that there's enough in that because he is sliding in, the foot is raised.

"Rather than taking his time, he's rushed in with a red card. I'm surprised VAR didn't say 'do you want to have a look at it again?'

"I think that's questionable and as a former referee, I would love to see that again just to double check."