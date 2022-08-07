Man Utd 1-2 Brighton

It would be easy in the wake of this shock result for the brilliance of Brighton's performance to be overlooked.

Graham Potter went for a more direct approach than normal and Manchester United found it impossible to deal with.

The fluidity of their play was in stark contrast to their hosts and Pascal Gross took up exactly the right positions to exploit a home team scrambling to deal with the defensive traps they were being set.

And Potter even won the battle of the post-match press conferences with a brilliant killer quote, when asked if Danny Welbeck might have missed the game at his former club with a stomach bug.

"No," laughed Potter. "He would have strapped the toilet on to his backside to play - it would have slowed him down though."