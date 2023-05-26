A "cultured" Casemiro made the difference for Manchester United, says former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown, who enjoyed watching the Brazil midfielder pull the strings in the win over Chelsea.

The 31-year-old opened the scoring with a well-taken header before producing the pass of the night to set up the second goal.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Brown explained just how "special" Casemiro has been this season.

"He is so calm and cultured," said Brown. "His all-round game of scoring goals, contributing and showing his defensive attributes.

"He ghosts into the box and times his runs really well to score headers. And then that second goal, you have to see it. A no-look dink.

"Not only that, but you also see his recovery runs to get back and hook danger away."

Chelsea flickered with intent in the first half but Brown noted how United squashed their visitors to assert control.

"Man Utd were the ones who could put the ball in the net and showed more quality in the right areas," he said.

"Overall, they completely dominated."

