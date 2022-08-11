Villa: Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

Supporters in pubs up and down the country have constantly debated who was the better player and now the debate rages on as to who is the better manager.

For me there is only one winner: Steven Gerrard.

He cut his teeth in management with the Liverpool academy before heading north of the border to Rangers, one of the highest pressure jobs in football. He not only stopped Celtic from winning 10 in a row by claiming the Scottish Premiership title, his team went unbeaten all season.

He steadied a ship at Villa that was only heading one way - down. This season will be hugely different and I truly believe that in Gerrard we have a manager with the potential to become one of the greats.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has been hugely unconvincing. Ultimately, he failed at Derby after being heavily backed. He was extremely lucky to get a huge opportunity at Chelsea which ended in failure following poor signings when their transfer embargo was lifted and now, after scraping to safety last season, sadly, for Lampard and Everton I predict a season of real difficulty, and I don't see him lasting beyond Christmas.

For Gerrard on the other hand, while the pressure will be on at Villa, I have full confidence that he will thrive under it.

Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

Let's start by talking about Gary Neville, who laughs himself at his own managerial efforts in Valencia.

I saw a tweet this weekend that Gerrard's win rate equals his, but Gerrard isn't constantly taking stick from the media or isn't believed to be the first up for the sack either. It's always Lampard, and it's getting pretty boring.

With one of the highest recent net spends in Europe, Villa couldn't even put a decent opening performance in against newly-promoted Bournemouth, and Gerrard's expensive mate from Liverpool was anonymous.

Everton on the other hand, though defeated, suffered through injury against Chelsea - with a gaping hole in front of goal where Dominic Calvert-Lewin should have been. Lampard's progress is clear to see though, with new signing Tarkowski highly impressing.

Lampard has picked a club up who were on the floor last season, incredibly near relegation. He's won the fans' backing. The existing problems on the pitch aren't at his door, they're at the behest of a steady decline at the hands of the boardroom. Toffees can see what he's doing behind closed doors and positivity is beckoning.

Gerrard on the other hand - he better hope his relationship with Villa fans doesn't start to echo that of his former Spanish manager at Everton.

