Phil Jones said "it's not a time to be sad" after Manchester United confirmed the centre-back will leave the club at the end of the season.

Having been brought in by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, Jones has made 229 appearances in 12 years at the club, but his recent years have been hampered by injury.

In a letter to United fans, external after Jones' departure was confirmed, he wrote on Twitter: "My time at Manchester United has been nothing short of incredible.

"To wear this shirt just once, to wear this badge and represent everyone associated with it, was an honour.

"I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played alongside. I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could. I did everything the medical team asked of me.

"I never left a stone unturned in the pursuit of living my dream and having the opportunity to represent Manchester United.

"It’s not a time to be sad. It’s a time to look back, for me and my family, and be happy that I managed to live a dream at United. I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me at Manchester United, where I’ve made friends for life."