Winger Bryan Gil is believed to be one of three players Tottenham are offering Roma as part of a potential swap deal for 23-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Football Insider), external

However, Roma manager Jose Mourinho thinks Zaniolo may not leave because the offers for the player "are unworthy of him or the club". (Football Italia), external

Spurs boss Antonio Conte's contract expires this summer and, while he has been offered a new deal, the Italian has asked the club to put it on standby because he does not want to think about his future at the moment. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Belgium forward Leandro Trossard's agent says Tottenham were in talks to sign the 28-year-old from Brighton before he joined north London rivals Arsenal, who were more decisive in securing the transfer. (Mirror), external

