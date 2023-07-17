We asked you who you want to be Manchester United's next captain, after Harry Maguire was told he would no longer be wearing the armband.

Here are some of your thoughts:

James: It's got to be Bruno Fernandes for the captaincy. It's clear he already has the respect of the dressing room, not to mention being consistently available for every match. You could even argue that last season's success was largely a result of Bruno's leadership as 'captain'. Could his occasional petulance be an issue for Ten Hag, however?

Graeme: I'd give the captain's armband to Lisandro Martinez. He's always fully committed and shows great leadership qualities. Bruno is the obvious choice, but he's just too emotional for me.

Matthew: I would love to see Casemiro given the captaincy. A player who represents professionalism, dedication, self-sacrifice, hard work and excellence.

Lee: Bruno is not the right choice to captain any football team, nevermind Manchester United. I've never witnessed a player squeal so much and stay down feigning injury.

Steve: I would give the captain's armband to Luke Shaw. An exceptional player, who is now very vocal and sets high standards on the pitch.