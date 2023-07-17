Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The announcement that Harry Maguire will no longer be Manchester United captain was fairly obvious given how last season went.

Erik ten Hag stood by Bruno Fernandes in the wake of his heavily criticised behaviour during the 7-0 defeat by Liverpool.

Speaking to BBC Sport before the FA Cup final, Fernandes said he wanted to repay Ten Hag for his trust, which will almost certainly extend to being given the armband on a permanent basis.

Amid interest from other Premier League clubs, sources close to Maguire have said the defender is happy at Old Trafford.

That happiness has now been tested.

It is clear Ten Hag is willing to let Maguire leave. It seems obvious Maguire won't go quietly.

Now the question is whether the England man is selected for a four-match tour of the United States, which the club will embark on immediately after Wednesday's friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield.