Alex Howell, BBC Sport

The fixture calendar and lack of goals is still a worry for Crystal Palace.

The past couple of my ‘From the press box’ columns have felt like they have gone along a similar route - referencing the tough fixture list and a lack of goals for the Eagles.

But that is the feeling that supporters have and results have shown. The late goal at Brentford last Saturday will have been a bitter blow for everyone involved.

Patrick Vieira and his side play Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City in their next three fixtures. They then play their fierce rivals Brighton away from home in a midweek fixture.

It’s hard to see where Palace will pick up their first win in seven Premier League games and their first of 2023.

They haven't scored two goals in a match since 31 December and they will have to change that if they don't want to get dragged into a relegation battle.