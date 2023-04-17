Former Premier League defender Steve Brown feels West Ham are a team handling the tension of fighting for league survival.

The Hammers came back from 2-0 down against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday and have put themselves four points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

"That is a team dealing with pressure with a manager who is under enormous pressure," Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"They are dealing with it in a style that might not sometimes be great to watch, but it is wholly acceptable to me.

"If you are playing against somebody and think this is how we need to win or get something and you do get something from it, then your tactics have worked.

"It's only when you don't get points or does go wrong that people can criticise."

The east London side are trying to balance their run in the Europa Conference League with their battle to stay in the top flight.

They take on Gent in their quarter-final second-leg, before heading to Bournemouth for a crucial game against their relegation rivals.

"They've got two crucial wins while in that relegation zone," added the former Charlton player.

"That was their best hour so far this season [against Arsenal] and they are dealing with the pressure.

"They are fighting for survival and I don't think you can argue with the results they have had."

