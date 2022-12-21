Defensive flaws cost Dons - Miller

Aberdeen's defensive flaws proved their undoing in the heartbreaking last-gasp loss to Rangers, reckons Pittodrie legend Willie Miller.

Scott Arfield's injury-time double wrenched victory from the Dons' grasp after stunning strikes from Duk and Leighton Clarkson had them leading 2-1.

“Jim Goodwin is getting a harder time than he got on Saturday. I don’t agree with that," Miller told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

“He deserved a hard time on Saturday. Tonight he’s put his team out to be forward-thinking and the flaw was towards the end of the game where I don’t think they had enough experience to understand they had to push out.

“They have to learn from this, but if Goodwin keeps them playing like they did tonight and imparting those tactics they’ll be fine.

“I wouldn’t say they cannot defend, but there’s flaws in their defending. They were very close to a famous victory. Their defensive record (27 goals conceded in 17 Premiership games) is not good enough and they don’t understand what’s required at certain times in defending.

"But were being really negative. Overall it was a very good performance from Aberdeen."

