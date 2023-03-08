Hibernian 1-4 Rangers: What the manager said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "I think we lacked a bit of composure on the night. It's a higher quality of team we played tonight than we have recently when we've been on a good run.

"I went into this game truly beliving we could get a result. It was a really good start and charged with a lot of emotion and a brilliant tribute to Ron.

"But inevitably in the end their quality shone through on an individual and team level.

"And our lack of composure and draining of confidence came too quickly after we conceded a couple of poor goals where we caused our own downfall.