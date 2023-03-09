Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Tottenham’s Champions League exit against AC Milan carried all the hallmarks of the beginning of the end of Antonio Conte’s reign as manager.

The home fans reacted furiously at the final whistle, exasperated at the timidity and lack of ambition displayed by Spurs when faced with the task of over-turning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of this last 16 tie.

Conte, back in the technical area after a spell of recuperation following gall bladder surgery, felt the wrath of Spurs supporters and it now seems only a matter of time before his time at the club comes to an end.

The Italian’s contract is up at the end of the season with no indication he is keen to sign a new one and the current sense is that the feeling is mutual when it comes to the Spurs boardroom.

Spurs have somehow kept in the top four despite an indifferent season characterised by slow starts and a mystifying lack of intensity, especially in the first half of games.

It was the same here but against a solid and composed Milan there was no real increase in tempo until Harry Kane’s late header that was magnificently saved by keeper Mike Maignan.

And what now for Kane, with speculation already starting that he may be on the move if Spurs do not secure a place in the Champions League next season?

This all added up to a dismal night and a bitter disappointment for Conte and Spurs. It now seems only a matter of time before there is further managerial change.

