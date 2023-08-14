We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Dazza: Encouraging start against good opposition. You can see what Poch is trying to do and see it’s already coming together. Excited about the season, which as a Chelsea fan is a huge relief.

Andy: Very encouraging! A bit jittery at the back but Chelsea looked much more positive and purposeful going forward. Last season it looked like we were trying to retain the ball solely to stop the opposition scoring. Nicolas Jackson could be very valuable as the hold-up striker we have badly missed.

Cameron: This is what I’m talking about, passion from players that actually want Chelsea to succeed! Few more tweaks here and there and we will be in contention for the top-four finish!

Abhinav: Super proud of the team! Intensity, togetherness, skills, all the right things on display! Best Enzo performance in a Chelsea shirt, we just need to add Caicedo and we are there fighting for trophies, which is what we're all about!

Liverpool fans

Daniel: Felt like we could’ve won that game. An unfortunate offside call and a terrible decision regarding a definitive and obvious handball cost us three points. Despite that, a point is better than nothing and I saw some positives from the guys. I reckon we need a couple of signings though.

Peter: It’s rinse and repeat for us. A lack of new signings and players way past their usefulness. To compete in the Premier League you need to spend money - both Klopp and the owners don’t seem keen on that.

Ray: We had a very bright start but fell away and were lucky to get a draw. Disappointed with Salah who did nothing in the second half and deserved to be withdrawn. His disappointment is to be expected but it is a squad game now so he needs to accept it.

Rob: Gakpo was being played out of position because we have too many forwards and not enough midfielders. We have to start Elliott in midfield until we get a decent defensive midfielder. We are still vulnerable to set pieces so whether it be personnel or tactics, something needs to change.