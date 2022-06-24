Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City defender Luke Mbete has signed a three-year contract extension with the Blues to keep him at Etihad Stadium until 2027.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut last season in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe, with further appearances in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Another member of the successful academy at Manchester City, Mbete helped the Premier League 2 side to win the title.

"This is a great moment, not just for myself but also for my family," he said. "I am very grateful the club has put their faith and trust in me.

"I feel like there is so much more to come and I feel like I have got a lot more to show and prove as well."

It's my understanding there are no current plans for him to leave the club on loan and he will stay with the first team for pre-season.