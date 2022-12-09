Rangers left back Borna Barisic was an unused substitute for Croatia as they staged a stunning upset to beat Brazil on penalties and reach the World Cup semi-finals

Barisic had started Croatia's last-16 triumph over Japan, but the returning Borna Sosa displaced him for the quarter-final.

Neymar scored a stunning goal in extra time that looked to have taken tournament favourites Brazil through, but Bruno Petkovic levelled and Zlatko Dalic's men held their nerve to win the shootout 4-2.

Croatia will now face the winner of Netherlands v Argentina in the semi-finals.

Match report: Brazil out as Croatia win on penalties