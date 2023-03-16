Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam says Jurgen Klopp has "possibly been too loyal to some of his players" compared to Pep Guardiola who has let some big names leave Manchester City.

Klopp's side crashed out of the Champions League 6-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid after a 1-0 loss at the Bernabeu.

The Reds won the Champions League in 2018 and Premier League in 2019, and still have the same core group of players in the likes of Alison Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Mo Salah.

"I think Klopp possibly has been too loyal to some of his players, if you look what Pep Guardiola has done people with Joao Cancelo or Raheem Sterling he has got rid of them as he wants to move on quickly," Adam told the Football Daily podcast.

"He wants to keep moving on quickly and move to the next level with the players that he has in bringing new players in. I think as a manager as well you have to respect what these players have done for you. That is the decision you make as a coach or as a group or staff that you stick with what you have.

"Like City, can Liverpool go and spend £100m on the midfielder they want? I don’t know, they have done it previously for Van Dijk and the goalkeeper so they are obviously looking for investment but I believe Champions League football will be key to that.

"Signing these top players in the summer like Jude Bellingham they have to be in the Champions League. At the moment it is going to be very difficult to attract these quality types of players."

