We asked you for the worst value signings Liverpool have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Craig: Liverpool's least valuable signing - easily Keita. £48m to sign, injured so much he never played close to enough football over four years to even be considered anything upward of a squad player. Fifth/sixth in line in midfield, high wages and left for free. Seemed like a popular character on the training ground but wasn't worth even a 10th of what it cost us.

Lewis: Aquilani for me. Bought for £17m, which was a lot of money in 2009 - was a replacement for Xabi Alonso after all. Didn't make his first start until December and severely lacked confidence needed in the midfield. Ended up being sold for less than £800,000.

Richard: It's hard to think past Andy Carroll. An obscenely overpriced panic buy who obviously didn't want to come, who clearly wouldn't fit into our style of play and with an injury record that made Daniel Sturridge's look good. £20m loss in a year says it all.

Mike: El-Hadji Diouf. Signed for £10m in 2002. Mostly remembered for annoying Gerrard and spitting in a Champions League game v Celtic. Sold for zero in 2005.

Steve: Benteke. There is no argument. Big fee, was good for Villa then stunk the place out before being offloaded to Palace.