Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi says Adam Lallana will make his first start for two months on Tuesday.

Kaoru Mitoma misses out because of an ankle injury, joining Jan Paul van Hecke, Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder on the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest will assess full-backs Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi, who have both recently been injured.

Midfielder Lewis O'Brien is still struggling with illness, but Orel Mangala could be fit enough to start.

Summer signing Loic Bade featured in a matchday squad for the first time at the weekend but awaits his debut.

