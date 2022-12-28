Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The Boxing Day party at Villa Park may have had the air taken out of it pretty quickly by Liverpool, who led almost throughout, but it was not without optimistic signs for Aston Villa.

They missed chances to put more pressure on their visitors, but had at least created them in the first place. For much of the second half, Villa were pushing Liverpool back, and stayed competitive until the two-goal gap was restored 10 minutes from the end.

Monday’s game perhaps added evidence to the claim that Villa will be wanting a new striker soon. Most clubs do. It was noted by several of the callers to BBC Radio WM afterwards, though, that Danny Ings had not only been put on the bench after scoring twice in Villa’s last match before the World Cup break, but was held back until the final five minutes.

Garry Thompson, on duty to analyse the game for WM, knows all about what a good goalscorer looks like, and what they need. "Leon Bailey, in patches, shows some wonderful football and balance, but doesn’t really finish.

"I think [Unai] Emery is going to get another centre-forward, a finisher. But every finisher needs opportunities. Ollie Watkins had the opportunities and didn’t take them. Neither did Bailey. If we get another centre-forward in, which is going to cost a lot of money, we’ve still got to get support to him, we’ve got to get the balls to him and give him opportunities."

Earlier in the year, it was assumed Philippe Coutinho would be instrumental in doing just that. But with Steven Gerrard now gone, perhaps not. His first involvement on the field since Emery’s arrival was brief, and Thompson thinks his moment may have passed - at Villa anyway.

"I love Philippe Coutinho as a footballer - he’s so balanced and has great ability - but he hasn’t done it for Aston Villa consistently, so I would imagine they’ll come to an agreement for him to go somewhere else and play," he said. "I don’t think he’s going to play many games here."

Emery would probably have had a good idea of the job to be done in rejigging his squad before the Liverpool game, and maybe some of those thoughts were clarified still further on Monday.

The transformation will not necessarily be quick, and as they stand only five points clear of the bottom three, Villa must be mindful of keeping their balance while the work is done.

But they are a club eager to move up, and Emery must be confident he can attract the players who can help take them there.

