Maguire backed 'to work his way out of it'
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and West Ham forward Michail Antonio have backed Manchester United captain Harry Maguire over criticism he has faced for his performances.
The England centre-back has been under fire for many months for some below-par displays for club and country but, speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, the strike duo feel the abuse he has experienced has been unacceptable.
"People need to start realising he's a human being," Antonio said. "I can understand a bit of stick after the game if someone makes a mistake but then let it slide after the night and let him live his life.
"How is he meant to rejuvenate his career when all he can see is negativity? If people constantly try to pull you down, then it's going to affect you."
Wilson agreed, describing Maguire as "an unbelievable player" who "will work his way out of it".
"I really rate Harry," said Wilson. "He's a top defender who is very difficult to play against.
"We all make mistakes and no-one goes onto the pitch to try and give the ball away. When you're doing that, you need people behind you - your team-mates sure but also your friends, your family, the fans.
"If you've got everyone's support, then you have the confidence and freedom to put it right.
"He's going through a tricky period but it won't last. He'll work his way out of it as he's that kind of character but it's such a shame to see a fellow professional going through it.
"I'd have him in my team every day of the week."
