To most of the footballing world, Brighton at home to Everton appeared a home banker. An Albion side fresh from hammering Wolves 6-0 and the euphoria of a 98th minute penalty winner against Manchester United taking on a Toffees outfit 19th in the table who had scored just 16 goals in the past five months.

For seasoned Seagulls supporters, however, a different outcome was widely predicted. Brighton have always had the ability to veer from the sublime to the ridiculous in double-quick time. Throw in the presence of Sean Dyche – so often kryptonite to the Albion in his days as Burnley and Watford manager - in the away dugout and a win looked far from a formality.

Brighton getting turned over 5-1 by the relegation threatened Toffees following two impressive results at the Amex now enters Albion folklore. It is in good company, alongside the likes of losing 1-0 to nine man Walsall in League One four days before eliminating oil-rich Manchester City from the League Cup, and beating Northwich Victoria 8-0 a week prior to losing 1-0 at home to Tranmere Rovers.

And it is Brighton’s penchant for such wild discrepancies in expected outcomes which means most fans will not be hitting the panic button despite a thrashing at the hands of struggling Everton.

It would now be typical Albion to go and win at Arsenal on Sunday. Or Newcastle United the next Thursday. Or even against Manchester City in the final Amex game of the campaign. While losing at home to Southampton on the penultimate weekend, of course.

With Brighton, the best bet is to expect the unexpected. European football was unexpected at the start of the season, and yet three wins from here on in secures it. It wouldn’t be the Albion if they didn’t do it the hard way.

