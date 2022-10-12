'Hibs still lacking cutting edge in attack'

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Hibs' 1-0 Premiership defeat at Dundee United on Tuesday night.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Kieran: Same old Hibs, can go on a run, beat teams who are battling for third with us, but when it comes to anyone who are bottom six we bottle it. If the goal was allowed (as it should have been) it would have been a different game but here we are staring at mediocrity again.

Stuart: Still lacking that cutting edge up front. Hibs seemed to lose their way after the United goal and didn't really get started again until the second half. They need to get Martin Boyle more involved in the game as he's the man to turn any game around given the right service.