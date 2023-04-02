Analysis: Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Where have all the goals gone?

That was the question many Manchester United fans were asking after a defeat that saw them drop to fourth in the table.

Since ending a six-year trophy drought at Wembley in February, United have not scored a Premier League goal - let alone won a match.

They registered just one attempt on target during a tepid performance at St James' Park and Erik ten Hag will be demanding a big improvement when they return to Old Trafford to face Brentford on Wednesday, the first of three successive home games.

The sooner Casemiro is available after suspension the better.

Manchester United have now lost four of their eight Premier League games without Brazil midfielder this season.

His absence, of course, was not the sole reason they lost this game.

But there is little doubt they miss the 31-year-old's influence when he is not playing.