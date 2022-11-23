Former England goalkeeper Rob Green says that it is "interesting time" by the Manchester United owners to announce they are open to selling the club.

A statement by the owners came shortly after they terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract following his comments made about manager Erik ten Hag - an interview in which he said the controlling Glazer family do not care about United.

"It is an interesting time to do it as they have been around a long time," Green told the World Cup Daily podcast.

"Difficult for Manchester United at times as a club but they have seen United through these times. Realistically you look at the shape of the club and the infrastructure and what needs to be invested. It is going to take a hell of a lot to buy the club as well.

"You look at the state of Chelsea and Stamford Bridge in a similar way to Manchester United - it is going to cost a lot of money for someone."

