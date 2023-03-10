Kyogo's movement 'the best I've seen' - Postecoglou

Following Celtic's 3-1 win over Hearts on Wednesday, manager Ange Postecoglou expressed his frustration at his side for not utilising striker Kyogo Furuhashi better.

The Japan forward netted his 25th goal of the campaign in the victory, but the Celtic boss feels that tally could be higher if his team-mates "see the potential of what can come of his movement".

"He’s doing his role really well," Postecoglou said of Kyogo. "He’s really disciplined. His movement is outstanding. It’s the best I’ve ever seen.

"He’s so hard to pick up for the opposition, sometimes he’s hard to pick up for us. The other night there were good opportunities to give him more of the ball. It’s just about being aware of it."