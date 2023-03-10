Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lopetegui confirmed striker Diego Costa will miss two to four months with the knee injury he suffered against Tottenham.

On other injuries, he said a decision on the availability of Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore will be made on Saturday, but they could both make the squad.

Lopetegui praised Newcastle and described them as "one of the best teams in the Premier League".

On it being a year since a centre-forward has scored a league goal for Wolves, he said: "I am worried about the team, not only the forwards."

He added he was "sure" their forwards would score and "as soon as possible" for their confidence.

