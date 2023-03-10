Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is an extremely awkward game to call.

Everton were unlucky not to beat Nottingham Forest last weekend but Brentford keep on getting good results - they have not lost in the Premier League since 23 October, a run of 12 games.

What I like about Everton is that they are scrapping under Sean Dyche. They had a bit of energy against Forest, who I find quite difficult to read.

I know why the Bees are doing well, though. They are well-organised, consistent with their level of performance, and don't concede many goals.

I have talked before about the importance of Everton's home games in their fight against relegation, because their away record is so wretched, but I don't think they will win every time they play at Goodison Park.

Adam's prediction: 2-2

his is going to be a real battle. Everton's game with Forest last weekend was really scrappy and this could be very similar. I'd like Everton to win, but I can't quite see it happening.

Read how Sutton and Adam think they rest of the weekend's matches will go and cast your vote here