Granit Xhaka says Arsenal have the mentality to handle playing twice a week as he and his team-mates prepare for a tricky-looking trip to Fulham on Sunday.

The Gunners came from behind to draw 2-2 at Sporting in the Europa League on Thursday and now face a Fulham side that has only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions at Craven Cottage.

“This is what happens when you are top of the league as there is much more pressure than before,” said Xhaka. “You can see that every team is playing differently against us. They are dropping a lot and then sometimes they are pressing as well.

“But I think there is good mentality within the team and I think we are doing well."

Title rivals Manchester City could close to within two points of Arsenal if they beat Crystal Palace on Saturday night and Xhaka admits it is a relief to have Gabriel Jesus nearly ready to return.

“For sure [it’s a boost],” said Xhaka. “Because we lost Eddie [Nketiah] as well, it’s much more important to have Gabi back.

“Leandro [Trossard] is injured as well and he can play in his position. With his attitude and personality, Gabi is very important for us.”