Former Tottenham captain Gary Mabbutt says manager Antonio Conte will be “throwing everything” at trying win a trophy for the club.

Spurs, fifth in the Premier League, are still in the FA Cup and Champions League.

"Looking at the teams left in the FA Cup, I feel we have a great opportunity," Mabbutt said.

"This season in the FA Cup we have a fantastic opportunity and we are also in the last 16 of the Champions League with a game against (AC) Milan, who are beatable so yes, the cups could be very exciting for us.

"I think Antonio has set his mind on winning something this season and we'll be throwing everything to do it. We haven't had a trophy for a while now and it is time we had a trophy.”