We asked you for your thoughts after Rangers' 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Ronnie: We go there with no fans, a good goal chalked off, we give them two goals and yet we should have taken at least a point. That's with our so called big names under performing Kent, Cantwell and Tillman. Disappointing, however I go into the Scottish Cup semi-final confident we will beat them. Beale remains the man to lead us. Tavernier was fantastic, he deserved a better result.

Callum: They played well for a good part of the game. The disallowed Morelos goal was a disgrace as it was clearly a goal. The second and third goals we conceded were horrendous, needless defensive blunders so had it not been for them, we could easily have won the game.

Mary: A livelier performance from Rangers and if at half-time they were ahead maybe the outcome could have been different however inexcusable errors cost them the game.

Euan: I think Rangers are in a transition period and they are still getting to grips with the manager. Overall, Celtic just purely have more hunger and do not make the silly mistakes we do.

Charlie: I thought we were more up for the game and our midfield did a good job, however some of our defenders just switch off at the wrong time. It’s definitely a work in progress for the manager and team and we will be back but sadly another year gone.

Martin: A lot of positives to out of the performance, but once again two stupid mistakes lost us the game. Mr Beale has made positive progress in only four months. We can win the Scottish Cup again.

Fraser: Well done Rangers, a gutsy performance & as far as I'm concerned the game finished 3-3. If we play like that in the semi-final we will beat them, especially with a good support behind us. On a negative point, we still are not man marking Kyogo.