The latest episode of the Albion Unlimited podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana talks about his new deal and his "special" relationship with Roberto de Zerbi, Japanese journalist Hideo Tamaru from Kyodo News discusses the Kaoru Mitoma "phenomena" and Albion fan Anthony Seddon gives an update on the Run for Ukraine and his thoughts on the season.

Listen to the episode on BBC Sounds