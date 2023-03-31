Jurgen Klopp takes little comfort from Liverpool's excellent form at the end of previous seasons, but appreciates the clarity their exits from cup competitions has provided.

"Historically, we have finished strongly," he said. "But we have had to.

"Last year, we nearly won four trophies; but then this year, the trophies have gone early. That's a proper thing to bring us down to the ground again and to understand that what we have done in the past was never easy.

"If you do only a little bit less, for whatever reason, it's gone."

The Reds have not played since a tame exit from the Champions League at Real Madrid two and a half weeks ago and he says his focus is firmly on finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

"Now it's clear - top four is the only thing we can really go for," he said. "We don't have a perfect position to fight for it and we have to win a lot of games.

"The more we win, the more pressure we put on those above us."

Liverpool are sixth, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham - though they have two games in hand on the north London side and still have to play them at Anfield.