Yilmaz wanted in Turkey - gossip

Rangers are set to pay a fee and sign Los Angeles player Jose Cifuentes immediately after initially agreeing a pre-contract with the Ecuador midfielder. (The Athletic)

Rangers target Danilo, who moved to the Netherlands in 2017, is set to switch nationalities and represent his home of six years instead of his birthplace Brazil. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Rangers and Motherwell forward Ross McCormack has been named player and director of football by English eighth-tier club Liversedge - after two years out of the game since leaving Aldershot Town. (Football Scotland)

