St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is not surprised that midfielder Keanu Baccus is attracting attention from other clubs.

The 24-year-old Australia international has been linked with several English Championship sides in recent weeks.

"He has been terrific, a bundle of energy, a breath of fresh air since he came in," Robinson said. "It is absolutely no surprise that people are looking at him.

"I have no doubt that at some stage Keanu will go and play at a higher level but - at the minute - we are desperate to keep him.

"In an ideal world you want to keep all your players and build on them with more players.

"Unfortunately that doesn't happen unless someone wants to put £20m into the football club. We have to make sure we have enough money to keep going. It is the model the club is built on, like a lot of the clubs in the Premiership.

"We accept that, you don't go about moaning about it."