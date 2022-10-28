Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook says they used the 4-0 defeat by Leicester as a turning point as he discussed their recent form.

F﻿orest, who moved from a back three to a four-man defence after that, beat Liverpool 1-0 last time out.

"There was no connection against Leicester between the defence and attack. The manager and players recognised it. We knew we have to be one, we can’t be split," Cook told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"The manager has done an awful lot on the training pitch. It was embarrassing the goals we were conceding. Everyone took it personally. There were some home truths. We are now seeing the benefits of the togetherness, the ability to be told something, accept it, learn, improve and move on.

"The manager and the staff have worked extremely hard on the sessions. The beauty of the Premier League is you get the time in between games. It would be different in the Championship with games coming thick and fast. We’ve had time in between games to have meetings and more time on the training pitch.

"Now we've had positive results and performances, we can add the layers the manager wants. We went back to basics. Hopefully the fans will see positive steps from this team – more attacking threat, more football being played."

L﻿isten to the full interview on BBC Sounds