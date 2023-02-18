Everton manager Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm very pleased, I asked for maximum effort from the players and they've given me that today.

"We limited them - I think, I need to check - to not having a shot on target and it starts from the front players. Neal Maupay and the wide players put in shifts. But with the ball we were better too.

"Scoring goals in this industry takes freedom and there is tightness in the box. If you shoot and you miss. I'm not bothered - as long as you shoot. That freedom will grow with performances and confident. We got the ball in good areas and could have scored more. But I'll take 1-0.

"I've spoken to the group about consistency and keeping the values we work to - win, lose or draw. At Liverpool it wasn't a million miles off, two mistakes change the feel of a game. But today I was pleased the mentality.

"We want to make this a tough place to come and we are doing that with two wins and two clean sheets. Home form is a big help, we want it to become a fortress. We're getting there but it takes time and belief.

"It's a one game at a time mentality, that what I believe. The work starts again on Monday and I've assured them of that."