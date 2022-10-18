W﻿ill Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

The feeling that everything had fallen into place nicely for Graham Potter in his first month in charge at Chelsea rapidly faded last week as the club saw another major injury darken their prospects.

The knee problem for Reece James, combined with the existing issues with Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante, mean Potter's lateral thinking is being tested for the first time as Blues manager.

Against Aston Villa on Saturday, he tried three alternatives in James' position in the first half alone, and he had made four substitutions before too long in the second half. It made for something of a misshapen performance, but he found a working solution in the end and Chelsea took three points home.

Potter's willingness to change mid-game was to his credit, and further innovation will be needed to compensate for the absence of key players in the month to come.

Two games this week give him the opportunity to try different combinations, and hopefully to settle on one system to use consistently.

But establishing a consistent tactical identity for his side that functions regardless of who's playing will also be an important part of the whole team's development.