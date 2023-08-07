'I never had a second to process' - Olusanya

Toyosi Olusanya barely had a minute to get his shin pads on never mind anything else after being called into the starting line-up right at the wire in Sunday's league opener against Hibernian.

Mikael Mandron was due to start, but pulled up injured in the warm-up, creating a path for the 25-year-old.

“I was just doing my thing in the warm-up and I seen the gaffer calling me over. He said ‘get your stuff on your starting as Micky is injured.’ From there it was go time. I never had a second to process. It was just time to go and I ran in and put my shin pads on and checking set pieces," the Buddies goalscorer explained.

“Sometimes it can be a bit of a rush so that's why it’s really important to be prepared before the game.

"[Minutes before kick-off] I was meant to do the sprints with the team but I had to run in and get ready. The boys already had stuff in place so I had to get ready with strappings and things.

“I loved every minute [of the game]. We have a great set of boys and I trust all my teammates and we all trust each other and we have a great team chemistry going on. It’s my first game in the league and I relished every second of it.

“You just need to keep going to the last minute as things can change as we seen. I thought even at 2-2 we could do something from the bench. You just kinda feel like there is possibilities."