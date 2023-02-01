Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A stupendous January transfer window for Leeds United in a month which normally leaves supporters as bleak as the elements.

Austria defender Max Wober, Champions League midfielder Weston McKennie and record signing Georginio Rutter have significantly bolstered Jesse Marsch's squad through each third of the pitch.

If the number of incomings and the commitment to potentially spend upwards of £70m on them was a surprise, then so was the loan exit of defender to Diego Llorente to Roma. If United recoup the £18m they paid Real Sociedad for the Spaniard it would be unexpected redemption for a transfer that spiralled into a disappointingly diminishing return.

But the coup de grace is Jack Harrison remaining at Elland Road, with 18 months of his contract remaining and the opportunity for the club to negotiate a new deal for one of their most experienced and influential players of recent times.

There was an air of jeopardy over Harrison's future with relegation rivals Leicester City offloading wingers Ayoze Perez and Marc Albrighton on loan to try to help finance an attempt to land the in-form 26-year-old.

So, instead of being the shivering, empty-pocketed kid with their face pressed up against the toy shop window, Leeds were proudly standing at the till, cash in hand, and taking care of business without pawning their best assets.