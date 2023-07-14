Former Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty says he gets "abused every single day of my life".

Lafferty, who signed for West of Scotland League side Johnstone Burgh this week, says he is even targeted when performing day-to-day tasks.

The 35-year-old was banned by the Scottish FA for 10 games last season for his use of sectarian language while a Kilmarnock player, but says he regrets his actions and that the abuse he faces has to be taken into account.

“Obviously, I regret what I said,” said Lafferty, speaking to Sky Sports Scotland. "I had one or two drinks in me and someone tried to take the mickey out of me, but I obviously reacted in the wrong way.

“I think everyone has to realise I get that every single day of my life, I get stuff said about my kids and my family. It’s no excuse for what I said, but I get abused every single day of my life.

"I nip around the corner for a pint of milk or a newspaper, someone will try and wind me up and I usually just laugh at them. And one incident that I reacted [to] it’s the headline in most of the UK."

Lafferty praised Kilmarnock for how they stuck by him during his ban, and revealed he holds a particular fondness for the Ayrshire club.

“I did hold my hands up (about the sectarian comment) but I have to give massive credit to Kilmarnock. The way they handled it – they’ve stepped in straight away, punished me for doing and they stuck by me, which was massive for me," he added.

“The manager there (Derek McInnes), he was brilliant towards me, the owners of Kilmarnock all stood behind me, which was massive for me and my family.

“There’s no excuses for what I’ve done but I just want to move on now and let the football do the talking. I loved my time at Kilmarnock and that’s why I spent two periods there of my career, had a great relationship with the fans, had a great relationship with the manager and the club itself, just everyone around it.

“I’ll look out for their results every single week. Everyone knows I’m a Rangers fan but Kilmarnock will be the team I look out for as well – I’ve a massive space for them in my heart and I wish them all the best for the season.”