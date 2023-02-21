Gossip: Hammers to sack Moyes if they lose to Forest

Gossip column graphic

West Ham manager David Moyes is set to be dismissed if his side, who are in the Premier League relegation zone, lose at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (Times - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez is interested in replacing Moyes as Hammers boss. (Mail)

Arsenal are leading the race to sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, with his representatives in sustained contact with the Gunners. (Football Insider)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column