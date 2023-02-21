United's relegation battle in focus

Since the SPFL play-offs were reintroduced in 2013-14, no more than 37 points have been required to guarantee survival.

As it stands, this season's magic number looks set to be lower than that figure, with 11th-placed Ross County projected to reach a tally of no more than 31.

Bottom club Dundee United would therefore have to beat Kilmarnock's projected total of 34, meaning four wins between now and the end of the season might not be enough.

The underlying numbers aren't too promising - United are underperforming their xGA (expected goals against) by almost six.

But at least the Tannadice men have one of the kinder run of fixtures before the split, with just one half of the Old Firm still to face.

