Wolves v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Wolves have never lost in five previous Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (W3 D2), keeping three clean sheets and conceding just twice.

Bournemouth have kept just two clean sheets in their 11 league games against Wolves (W4 D3 L4), with one of those coming in the reverse fixture this season (0-0).

Wolves have won three of their past four Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 25 (D7 L15). They're looking to secure three consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since January 2022.