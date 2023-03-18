Dundee United 1-1 St Mirren: What the manager said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We started poorly for 20 minutes. We didn't land on second balls, turn them round and make them defend. That's the disappointing aspect.

"The reaction to that was fantastic. We controlled large amounts of the game. We score our goal, have one disallowed and have numerous chances to win the game.

"I have to try to take the positives which are we've gained a point on teams above us, but a couple have won and gained advantage in terms of position.

"But we play Livingston next so it's very much [top six] in our control."

Asked what he said to his team at half-time, Robinson replied: "You probably don't want to know.

"It was very much a day where they needed a rocket - and I don't do that very often, I don't need to with this group of players."