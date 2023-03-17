Man City v Burnley: Team news

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns with Pep Guardiola likely to rotate his squad after their emphatic Champions League win on Wednesday.

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill rolled his ankle in the draw with Blackpool at the start of the month and he’s unlikely to return until after the international break.

Jay Rodriguez is back in training after struggling with minor injuries but this game could come too soon, while City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis is unable to face his parent club.

Predict Man City's starting XI