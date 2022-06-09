Transfer news: Blues tell Lukaku he can rejoin Inter
- Published
Chelsea have told their Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, he can rejoin Inter Milan on loan if the finances are right for the Premier League side. (Guardian), external
However, Inter are not confident of reaching an agreement with Chelsea because of the money involved. (Mail), external
Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Leicester's 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana. (RMC Sport - in French), external.
Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has set his heart on a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle monitoring the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sky Sports), external