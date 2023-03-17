Erik ten Hag after Manchester United beat Real Betis to reach the Europa League quarter-finals: "The team was creating some chances. Rashy [Marcus Rashford] had some chances before and he missed some but he kept his belief, he kept trying, and got his reward.

"All good strikers know that not every chance you will get a goal but at this level, you don't create five or six chances in a game so one of the two has to be in.

"If he keeps the focus, and makes sure he has the energy, the way, and the way he has to play in that system and style, he will get in scoring positions and then it's about him, he has the ability to finish."

Did you know? Manchester United have won more games in all competitions than any other side in Europe's big five leagues this season (32), while only Barcelona (22) have kept more clean sheets than the Red Devils (21).

On Bruno Fernandes: "He is a very good athlete, he has so much energy, and he can play in so many roles.

"He is very important in the counter press, and pressing or transitions and is a good example for the team.

"In recent weeks, he has been in brilliant form and he looks like he is getting better from game to game."

Did you know? Fernandes has created 122 chances for team-mates in all competitions this season (including four in this win), at least 19 more than any other Premier League player.

On Facundo Pellistri's first start for the club: "I think he deserved to come in. To start is more difficult but as the game goes on he came in and got belief and you saw his abilities.

"He had some good dribbles, good runs in behind, and some good crosses, and defending he did his job, so I am pretty pleased with his performance.

"For him it is a step up. Now it's up to him, to get rhythm and contribute to the team."