Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "I think we played a decent first half. One mistake in organisation just before half-time. Second half it was just not us. It was not our standards. We didn't play as a team. It was unprofessional. Yes [I am angry]. Definitely.

"I am surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months this team is resilient and has a winning attitude. Second half we didn't have a winning attitude at all. We didn't stick to the plan and we didn't do our jobs.

"We didn't track back and it was really unprofessional. We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I'm really disappointed and angry about it.

"It is a reality check. We have to take this strong."

Speaking to Sky Sports: "I don't have an explanation. In the first half we were quite in control. Second half at the start we gave two goals away. There was no team anymore. We didn't stick to the plan. There were 11 individuals.

"I don't know, it's really bad. I have given my opinion [to the players]. It was unprofessional. You always have to stick together as a team. We didn't do that. There was no discipline. You have can setbacks but you have to stick together and do your job.

"We made the wrong decisions. That for me is unprofessional. I'm really disappointed and angry. We let our fans down. As a squad, as a team, you cannot allow this. You have to stick together and support each other and fight for each other. You have to defend. We didn't do that and for me that is really unprofessional.

"We have made a lot of progress but you see what happens when you don't keep standards. What I have said in the dressing room is that this is unacceptable. But also it is only one game. We will bounce back. This team is strong enough and we will reset and bounce back."