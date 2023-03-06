Micah Richards has picked the six players he feels deserve to be on the PFA's shortlist for men's player of the year when it is announced next month - but he believes Erling Haaland has to be the winner.

Alongside Haaland on his shortlist were Casemiro, Kaoru Mitoma, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

Haaland has scored 27 goals in the Premier League this season, the most by a Manchester City player in a single campaign in the competition.

He passed the 23-goal mark reached by last season's Golden Boot winners, Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, after only 20 games.

Richards said: "It has to be Haaland for player of the year, and I don't see that changing. I don't care what happens, even if Arsenal go on and win the league, because for someone to have hit the numbers he has is just amazing.

"This is an individual award and he has broken every goalscoring record going. What he is doing is very special and you have to recognise that."

